Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Locust Grove Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
in the church cemetery.
Edna Ponder Ball Obituary
Edna Ponder Ball

Weaverville - Edna Ponder Ball, age 95, of B & B Acres died Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Mrs. Ball was born July 23, 1924 to the late Josiah W. and Lottie Ballard Ponder; she lived in Buncombe County all of her life. She enjoyed her family, sewing for them; including making quilts. Mrs. Ball was a long-time member of Locust Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Ball who died in 1987.

Surviving are her daughter, Anita B. Davie; sons, Jerry L. Ball and wife Alma and Rev. Gordon A. Ball and wife Oval all of Weaverville; seven grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Locust Grove Baptist Church. Reverends Ben Whitmire and Austin Brigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at West Funeral Home where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ball's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
