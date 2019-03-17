|
|
Edna Rice Snelson, 98, of 86 Martin Branch Road, went to be with her Lord Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She retired from Winn Dixie following 37 years of service and was a member of Newfound Baptist Church.
Mrs. Snelson was the daughter of the late John Baird Rice and Hassie Lugene Jackson Rice and wife of Herman Woodrow Snelson who died February of 1995. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Jean Taylor and son, Johnny Woodrow Snelson.
Surviving are her son, J.B. Snelson of Leicester; grandchildren, Mike Taylor of Mills River, Kathy Taylor (Les) of Durham, Lynne Dorsey (Mark) of Leicester and Brad Snelson (Melanie) of Asheville ; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. John Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Snelson Family Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Highway, Leicester, NC 28748.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
To sign Mrs. Snelson's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019