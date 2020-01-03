|
Edna Taylor Blanton
Asheville - Edna Taylor Blanton, 95, of Asheville, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A native of Harlowe, NC, she was born on October 8, 1924 to the late C.J. and Eleanor Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Blanton, Sr.; son, Wayne, W. Blanton, Jr.; sisters, Ruth Smith and Edith Jarman and special friend, Marguerite McLawhorn.
A graduate of Beaufort High School, Edna began attending Blanton's Business College in 1940. While there, she met the love of her life and they were married on October 24, 1942. She went on to graduate from Blanton's and then Bowling Green State University in Kentucky.
Edna became the owner of Blanton's Junior College, where she served as the President and Chairman of the Board.
A kind and caring heart for all, Edna wanted the best for everyone and loved her family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Kay Blanton Davis; sister, Hazel Ives; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Morris Funeral & Cremation Care. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harlowe United Methodist Church, 5129 Hwy. 101, Newport, NC 28570.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020