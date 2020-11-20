Edward A. Daigle



Asheville - That handsome man with the big smile, huge hugs and incredible dancing feet has transcended to a Higher Plateau.



Edward A. Daigle from Asheville, North Carolina passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. He was born in Houma, Louisiana on March 23, 1927 to Mary Alice Bergeron and Edward A. Daigle, Sr. He was blessed to have 4 siblings: Dale LeBlanc, Jimmy LeBlanc, Glen LeBlanc and Ann LeBlanc Quirk. Ed was a Mechanical Engineer who enjoyed an extensive career in the Air Force where he tested airplanes for safety, speed and maneuverability. Although he was not a pilot, he would accompany the pilots in the planes for the testing. During the Viet Nam War, he invented a parachute that saved many lives. He retired as a Major.



Ed was an avid TM Meditator. He taught Transcendental Meditation to his family and many people in Louisville Kentucky, Cambridge Massachusetts and Asheville. Ed loved to walk by the French Broad River, going to Golds Gym and dancing whenever and wherever possible. Ed and his wife, Kate, won dance contests at Brevard College & The Dirty Dancing Contest at Lake Lure. Several years ago, they had an incredible experience dancing in New Orleans to Harry Connick Sr's band. The dance floor was small and several busloads of people would come to hear this band. Ed and Kate were the "floor show" for the night!



Ed Daigle is survived by his wife, Katherine Daigle and three children by his first wife (Lorraine Rivet Daigle) Jan Purdin (Scott), Edward A. Daigle, Jr. (Debbie) and Mitchell Daigle (Sherri) and step children John Meade, Richard Meade and Michael Meade as well as eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great, great grandson on the way.



There will be a Memorial for Ed Daigle in the Spring, outside, at Unity of the Blue Ridge. Donations may be made in his memory to Unity of the Blue Ridge, 2041 Old Fanning Bridge Road, Mills River, NC 28759









