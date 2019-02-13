Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Grassy Branch Baptist Church
499 Riceville Road
Asheville, NC
Asheville - Edward "Eddie" Alan Hawkins, 48, of Asheville passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at his home. Born January 6, 1971 in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son of Elva Hawkins and Howard Hawkins, Sr. both of Asheville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Howie Hawkins of Asheville. A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Grassy Branch Baptist Church, 499 Riceville Road, Asheville, NC 28805 with a luncheon to follow. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 13, 2019
