|
|
Edward Almy (Ned) Gibson
Asheville - Edward Almy Gibson (Ned), died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born in Williamsport, PA, to William and Emily Gibson on September 11, 1926. He was educated in Williamsport, and graduated from Lycoming College there. After joining his brother-in-law in business in Ohio, he moved with him and his family to Asheville and together, they built Carolina Charcoal and Briquette near Barnardsville, NC. Charcoal Road there is still named after the business. The company was bought by Standard Milling Company, at which time he went into the real estate business. He was a founding partner and Vice President of Preferred Properties of Asheville.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Adams Ford Gibson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Carroll Gibson and by his older brother, William Gibson. He is also survived by his three children, McKenzie Gibson Koon (Karl), Ned Gibson, Jr. (Julia), and John Gibson; two stepsons, Brent Ford (Priestley) and Peter Ford; beloved grandchildren, Kelly Koon, Katherine Koon, Karel Koon, Kerry Koon, Thomas Gibson (Hannah), Ruth Gibson Doctor (Austin), Glenn Gibson, Philip Gibson and Bonnie Gibson. He had several step grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Emily Gibson Marler, with whom he had an unusually strong and loving bond throughout his life, as well as many close nieces and nephews, all from Greenville, SC.
Ned was an honorary member of Seniard Creek Farms Hunting and Fishing Club, which he enjoyed for more than 50 years, along with Whiteside Fishing Club in Cashiers, NC. He loved hunting and fishing, and was an avid and accomplished fly fisherman. He was a member of Biltmore Forest Country Club and First Presbyterian Church.
Ned had a great sense of humor and loved his many friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory of Ned with his family, please visit his obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020