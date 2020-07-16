1/1
Edward Dean Canipe
Edward Dean Canipe

Burnsville - Edward Dean Canipe, 63, of Burnsville passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mission Hospital. He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska to the late Chester and Carrie Blankenship Canipe, and is also preceded in death by a sister, Luann, and a brother, Daniel.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jeremy Canipe (Robin) and Scott Canipe (Samantha); granddaughter, Caroline; and sister, Julia Tipton.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6pm at Banks Creek Bible Church, 1910 Banks Creek Road, Burnsville, NC. Pastor Glen Autry will officiate. Due to coronavirus restrictions, attendance by family and church family only is requested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.BCHfamily.org in Ed's honor.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.mtnviewcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
