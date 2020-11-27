Edward Dean Roberts
Weaverville - Edward Dean Roberts, 63, of Weaverville, NC went to be with the Lord Nov. 25 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Nelos Roberts and Marie Worley Roberts Barnes.
Left to cherish his memory are brothers, Clarence, Ricky (Geneva), David (Juanita), sisters, Mary Jo Worley (Eugene), Shelby Jean Carver (Bobby), Judy Fortner (Walter), Wilma Barnes (Bobby) and Rosa Mace. Three step-children, Brandon Buckner, Amy Buckner, Ashley Crain and many nieces and nephews.
He was a US Army Veteran. He worked at Meritor approximately twenty years. Dean was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. He loved his family very much.
The family will receive friends at Madison Funeral Home Sunday, Nov. 29 from 1 until 2 pm.
The funeral service will be held at 2 pm following visitation with the Rev. Jerry Jamerson and Rev. David Crowder officiating.
Pallbearers are David Roberts, Ricky Roberts, Walter Fortner, Bobby Barnes, Gary Luyckx, Trevor Roberts, Corey Edwards and Jesse Mace. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon Buckner.
Burial will be in North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery on Big Pine.
Flowers are appreciated and will be accepted.
Masks are required per COVID 19 GUIDELINES!
Online Condolences can be made to the family in memory of Edward Dean Roberts at www.MadisonFH.com
.