Edward "Eddie" Doyle Holden
Fairview - Edward "Eddie" Doyle Holden, 62, of Fairview, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital.
Born in Orlando, FL, he was the son of Frank Everett Holden of Sylva and the late Dixie Southard Holden.
Eddie loved drag racing, muscle cars and the need for the speed. He loved his family and friends dearly.
In addition to his father, Eddie is survived by two sisters, Bobbie Hollifield (Zane) of Arden and Jayne Edens (Ben) of Elizabethton, TN; two nieces, Melissa Drake (Jim) and April Younce (Shawn); one nephew, Jesse Edens; two great-nieces, Lauren and Amelia; one great-nephew, Jimmy as well as Eddie's girlfriend, Michelle.
A Memorial Service celebrating Eddie's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
