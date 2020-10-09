1/1
Edward Doyle "Eddie" Holden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Eddie" Doyle Holden

Fairview - Edward "Eddie" Doyle Holden, 62, of Fairview, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital.

Born in Orlando, FL, he was the son of Frank Everett Holden of Sylva and the late Dixie Southard Holden.

Eddie loved drag racing, muscle cars and the need for the speed. He loved his family and friends dearly.

In addition to his father, Eddie is survived by two sisters, Bobbie Hollifield (Zane) of Arden and Jayne Edens (Ben) of Elizabethton, TN; two nieces, Melissa Drake (Jim) and April Younce (Shawn); one nephew, Jesse Edens; two great-nieces, Lauren and Amelia; one great-nephew, Jimmy as well as Eddie's girlfriend, Michelle.

A Memorial Service celebrating Eddie's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

To send a condolence to Eddie's family, please go to his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved