|
|
Edward Eugene Lee
Asheville - Edward "Eddie" Eugene Lee, 55, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A native and lifelong resident of Asheville, he was a son of the late Herman Eugene Lee and Dorothy June Sayles Lee Hugg. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, George Thomas Hugg; and step-brother, George Wayne Hugg.
Eddie was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was employed with Pepsi Co. for the past 32 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, an avid fisherman, and a proud member of the NGO5.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Andrea Hall Lee; children: Jacob Lee and wife Candice of Middleburg FL, Dylan Lee of Asheville, and Faith Lee of Asheville; grandson, Draykyn Lee; mother-in-law, Pamma Hall of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Stacy Hampton and husband Mark of Maple Valley, WA; brother-in-law, Ray Hugg and wife Flo of Asheville; nieces: Cassi Henderson and husband Deven and their son, Archer of Knoxville, TN, and Kelsey Jones of Nashville, TN; and nephews: Dustin, Tommy, and Anthony Hugg.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Rev. Allen Rash, and Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in at Sky View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Trinity Baptist Church, Building Fund, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019