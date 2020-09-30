1/1
Edward Michael "Mike" Ollis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Michael "Mike" Ollis

Marion, NC - Edward Michael "Mike" Ollis, age 70, of Marion, NC went to be with the Lord Monday, September 28, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC.

Mike was born February 18, 1950 in McDowell County, NC to the late Edward James Ollis and Wilma Robinson Ollis. He was a member of Yancey Street Baptist Church. He retired from Baxter Healthcare in 2005 after 28 years of service. Some of his favorite hobbies were fixing pocket watches and cars. Mike was a Christian man who loved God. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Iris Marie Helms Ollis and two brothers, Raymond Ollis and Dudley Ollis.

Those left behind to cherish Mike's memory are six children, Michael Ollis of Marion, NC, Stephanie Hernandez (Juan) of Hickory, NC, Brandon James Ollis (Tasha) of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Patrick Michael Martin (Brittany) of Marion, NC, Zachary Taylor Martin (Hayley) of Cullowhee, NC and Isaac Jordan Martin of Honolulu, HI; two grandchildren, Savannah Martin and Brody Martin; one grandson on the way; his fiancé, Doreen Baecher of Stanley, NC; one sister, Lydia Grindstaff (Alan) of Newland, NC; his mother-in-law, Hazel Helms of Marion, NC; two sisters-in-law, Janet Owenby Ollis of Marion, NC and Karen Ollis of Newland, NC; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, NC. A funeral service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Yancey Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dean Owenby and Dr. Eric Grindstaff officiating. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park. At all other times, the family will be gathering at the home of Hazel Helms.

Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Yancey Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westmoreland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved