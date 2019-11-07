Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ruppen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Ruppen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Ruppen Jr. Obituary
Edward Ruppen Jr.

Asheville - Edward William Ruppen Jr. passed away October 26th. He was born in Pittsburgh PA on June 18, 1927. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with an engineering degree, he went on to work for Westinghouse Electric for over 40 years. When retirement came calling, he and wife Betty moved to Asheville in 1987. In 2013, he moved in to the Deerfield Retirement community. Ed was an active church member, and his hobbies included fishing, woodworking, and fixing things around the house. He is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. He will be buried in Pittsburgh. A service will be held at the Deerfield HealthCare Chapel on November 14 at 2 pm.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -