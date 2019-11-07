|
Edward Ruppen Jr.
Asheville - Edward William Ruppen Jr. passed away October 26th. He was born in Pittsburgh PA on June 18, 1927. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with an engineering degree, he went on to work for Westinghouse Electric for over 40 years. When retirement came calling, he and wife Betty moved to Asheville in 1987. In 2013, he moved in to the Deerfield Retirement community. Ed was an active church member, and his hobbies included fishing, woodworking, and fixing things around the house. He is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. He will be buried in Pittsburgh. A service will be held at the Deerfield HealthCare Chapel on November 14 at 2 pm.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019