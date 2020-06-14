Edward S. Lipinsky



Edward S. Lipinsky passed away peacefully at the John F. Keever Solace Center on June 11, 2020, following a brief bout with pneumonia. He was born at Mission Hospital on November 15, 1929, to Louis Lipinsky and Clara Nathan Lipinsky. Although he began wearing glasses at age 2, he was unable to read until Viennese ophthalmologist Dr. Sprinza Weizenblatt operated on his eye muscles when he was about 9. Starting with comic books, he soon discovered his older brother's discarded chemistry book, beginning a lifetime of excitement and love. Beginning with Asheville City Schools, he dreamed about attending MIT, but his parents were told he would have to attend one of three acceptable boarding schools to have a chance at admission. His early education served him well at Cushing Academy as he became president of his class, enjoying success in academics and the Debate Team. At MIT he found new challenges, one being a failing grade in drafting. Summer school was a turning point when the professor introduced him to flow charts instead of revisiting drafting. The next stop was Harvard for graduate school, where he found the love of his life, Sherry. June 20, 2020, would have marked their 66th wedding anniversary. Ed always said Sherry was the better chemist, but he made up for that by becoming an inventor, always trying to solve problems. After a short time at The Ohio State University, he decided to take a job at Battelle Memorial Institute, a research and development company. Projects took him as far as South America and Asia, some were top secret. Most memorable was fuel from biomass during the 1970's gasoline shortage, using ethanol from sugars found in corn, soybeans, sugar cane, and sweet sorghum. Following retirement from Battelle, he started his own company, Innovative Thinking, Inc. He used computer modeling (a form of flowcharting), and taught others to use it. He moved back to Asheville in 2008, still hoping to find a use for red clay and a cure for Alzheimer's Disease.



A few of his interests included chess, bridge, poker, and Columbus Symphony Orchestra concerts.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Dobrow Lipinsky, two children, Edward Louis Lipinsky (May) of San Jose CA and Sarah Lipinsky Manow (Stan) of Asheville. Other survivors include his sister JoAnn Lipinsky Edwinn, grandchildren Israel Lipinsky, Michelle Manow, and Melissa Manow; step-granddaughters Karen, Kim, and Sabrina, great-granddaughters Riann Francis and Ryleigh Ellis, and step-great-grandson Alex; nieces Mary Lou and Claire, nephew Tripp and their families. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Louis H. and Mary Lipinsky, and his brother-in-law E. Frank Edwinn.



A private graveside service was held, and a memorial event will be held sometime in the future with the assistance of Morris Funeral Home.









