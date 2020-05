Edward "Ed" SmithAsheville - Edward "Ed" Andrew Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Eugene and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Smith, and nephew, Andrew Woodard.Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Deal Buick.Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Faye Redmon Smith; sister, Patricia Woodard of Atlanta, GA; brother, Eugene Smith and wife Judy of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Redmon Family Cemetery, 450 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.To sign Mr. Smith's guestbook online please go to www.andersrice.com