Edward "Ed" Smith
1937 - 2020
Edward "Ed" Smith

Asheville - Edward "Ed" Andrew Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Eugene and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Smith, and nephew, Andrew Woodard.

Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Deal Buick.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Faye Redmon Smith; sister, Patricia Woodard of Atlanta, GA; brother, Eugene Smith and wife Judy of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Redmon Family Cemetery, 450 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.

To sign Mr. Smith's guestbook online please go to www.andersrice.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
