Edward "Ed" Smith
Asheville - Edward "Ed" Andrew Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Eugene and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Smith, and nephew, Andrew Woodard.
Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Deal Buick.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Faye Redmon Smith; sister, Patricia Woodard of Atlanta, GA; brother, Eugene Smith and wife Judy of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Redmon Family Cemetery, 450 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
To sign Mr. Smith's guestbook online please go to www.andersrice.com
Asheville - Edward "Ed" Andrew Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Eugene and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Smith, and nephew, Andrew Woodard.
Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Deal Buick.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Faye Redmon Smith; sister, Patricia Woodard of Atlanta, GA; brother, Eugene Smith and wife Judy of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Redmon Family Cemetery, 450 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
To sign Mr. Smith's guestbook online please go to www.andersrice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.