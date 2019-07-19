Services
Edward Watkins "Eddie" Chambers Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Watkins Chambers

Asheville - Edward "Eddie" Watkins Chambers, formerly of 59 Congress St. Asheville, NC, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Viewing/visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will be at 501 Windsor Forest Ct. Fletcher, NC 28732.

Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 19, 2019
