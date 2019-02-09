|
Edward Wayne Lytle
Black Mountain, NC - Edward Wayne Lytle, age 84, born December 26, 1934 ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home in Black Mountain, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Smith Lytle, of 49 faithful years of marriage. Edward Lytle, the son of the late Wayne and Elizabeth Lytle, was the eldest of seven siblings. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil, Wilbert, George and Lewis Lytle; brother-in-law, Fred Smith; and grandson Nino Luther.
Mr. Edward Lytle retired from Charles D. Owen Manufacturing of Swannanoa, N.C. as a long-distance tractor and trailer driver of 40 plus years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Mary Lytle, Arlesia Lytle-Bryson and Darrell "Eddie" Lytle all of Black Mountain; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Lytle-Crump; brothers, Frank (Candie) Williams and Walter Williams; brothers-in-law, Edward Smith and Peter Smith.
A service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory in Brevard.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 9, 2019