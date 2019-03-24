|
Edward William Schoenheit
Charlotte - Dr. Edward W. Schoenheit passed away at his home at Waltonwood Senior Living in Charlotte, NC. His four children and some grandchildren spent time with him in his final days, including his 93rd birthday. He was a loving husband to his wife of 40 years, Marian B. Schoenheit, who predeceased him in 2016. He was a proud father and grandfather, a caring physician, and an adventurer at heart. He is survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren: son John W. Schoenheit and his wife Jenivee, granddaughter Sierra and her children Kaya and Eli, grandson Samuel, granddaughter Karly and her son Colton; son Thomas E. Schoenheit and his wife Jean, grandsons Jeffrey and David, granddaughters Lauren and Julie; daughter Susan S. Carlson and her husband David, grandson John Hickman and his wife, Amanda and daughter Phoebe; daughter Ruth S. Fowler and her husband Richard, granddaughter Caroline and grandson Louis. The family has planned a memorial service graveside at Riverside Cemetery in Asheville, NC on September 21, 2019, where Edward and Marian will be interred beside the VonRuck/Schoenheit family mausoleum. Cards for the family may be sent to Ruth Fowler, 8147 E. Hubbell St., Scottsdale, AZ, 85257. Contributions may be sent in Edward's honor to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, PO Box 807, Harper's Ferry, WV 25425-0807. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019