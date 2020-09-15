Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin



Marion - Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13 after a brief illness. He was 93.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lois Jackson Rankin, who died in 2004; by



their infant son Richard Earl "Rickey" Rankin in 1954, and by his parents, Earl W. and Beatrice



Rankin of Marion, Kentucky.



Mr. Rankin is survived by three children: Jaime Stone (Tommy), Marjo Rankin, and Jed Rankin



(Susan), all of Marion, and grandchildren Kasey Rankin of London, England, and Jake Rankin



of Marion. He is also survived by dear friends Randy and Debbie Goins.



A public graveside service for Mr. Rankin will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at McDowell



Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagaman presiding. Beam Funeral Service and



Crematory is assisting the family.



Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 99 North Main St., Marion, N.C. 28752; or



Hospice of McDowell County, 575 Airport Road, Marion, N.C. 28752.



The family would like to thank staff members at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville for



their care of our father and grandfather.









