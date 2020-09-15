1/1
Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin

Marion - Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13 after a brief illness. He was 93.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lois Jackson Rankin, who died in 2004; by

their infant son Richard Earl "Rickey" Rankin in 1954, and by his parents, Earl W. and Beatrice

Rankin of Marion, Kentucky.

Mr. Rankin is survived by three children: Jaime Stone (Tommy), Marjo Rankin, and Jed Rankin

(Susan), all of Marion, and grandchildren Kasey Rankin of London, England, and Jake Rankin

of Marion. He is also survived by dear friends Randy and Debbie Goins.

A public graveside service for Mr. Rankin will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at McDowell

Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagaman presiding. Beam Funeral Service and

Crematory is assisting the family.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 99 North Main St., Marion, N.C. 28752; or

Hospice of McDowell County, 575 Airport Road, Marion, N.C. 28752.

The family would like to thank staff members at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville for

their care of our father and grandfather.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 559-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beam Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved