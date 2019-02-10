|
Edwin "Bryan" Hall
Fletcher - Edwin Bryan Hall, 87, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher.
Bryan was born in Cherokee County, NC to the late Robert and Nora Lovingood Hall. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Robinson Hall; a son, Eddie Hall and a sister, Mary Ann Bailey and her husband Edwin.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Juanita Hall; three daughters, Norma Lane (Danny) of Florida, Gayle Truax of Florida and Kathy Leap of Indiana; one sister, Carolyn Ferguson (Jack) of Candler; one brother, Ray Hall and friend Anna Hinson of Concord, NC; one step-son, Ricky Ray (Karen) of Fletcher; one step-daughter, Linda Ray (Richard) of Asheville; five grandsons; seven granddaughters and several great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Pastors Terry House and Caleb Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany United Methodist Church in Fairview.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 at the funeral home.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019