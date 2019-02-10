Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Bryan" Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin "Bryan" Hall Obituary
Edwin "Bryan" Hall

Fletcher - Edwin Bryan Hall, 87, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher.

Bryan was born in Cherokee County, NC to the late Robert and Nora Lovingood Hall. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Robinson Hall; a son, Eddie Hall and a sister, Mary Ann Bailey and her husband Edwin.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Juanita Hall; three daughters, Norma Lane (Danny) of Florida, Gayle Truax of Florida and Kathy Leap of Indiana; one sister, Carolyn Ferguson (Jack) of Candler; one brother, Ray Hall and friend Anna Hinson of Concord, NC; one step-son, Ricky Ray (Karen) of Fletcher; one step-daughter, Linda Ray (Richard) of Asheville; five grandsons; seven granddaughters and several great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Pastors Terry House and Caleb Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany United Methodist Church in Fairview.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 at the funeral home.

An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.