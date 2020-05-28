Edwin Sizemore
Asheville - Edwin Donald Sizemore passed away on May 28, 2020 at Givens Health Center. He was 83 years old, being born January 11, 1937.
Ed was the son of Guy Donald and Roberta Condrey Sizemore. He was a Henderson County native until attending Western Carolina University where he obtained degrees in education. He furthered his education earning an additional degree at Mars Hill College. In 1960 he married Ann Weir and they eventually settled in south Asheville, where they made their home for the remainder of their lives.
Ed was a lifelong educator in the public education system in Buncombe County. He was a teacher at Valley Springs; a principal at Venable Elementary and the Orthopedic School at Thoms Hospital; an Assistant Superintendent; and, the Testing Coordinator for Buncombe County. He was very proud of the success of the students he taught and encountered in the schools. Former students and co-workers routinely stopped Ed to thank him for his dedication as an educator. He and his father-in-law spent many years operating the game clock for basketball games at T.C. Roberson High School. Ed was also a strong supporter of community service, working with the Lions Club including serving several years as a District Governor. For years Ed and Ann also worked closely with youth programs at Skyland United Methodist Church taking groups on annual camping trips to Myrtle Beach.
Ed's wife, Ann Weir Sizemore, passed away in 2018. His parents Guy Donald and Roberta Condrey Sizemore and his brother Col. Robert Sizemore predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Gloria McGraw and her husband Calvin, his son Steven and his wife Jill, and his grandchildren Marshall Sizemore, Meredith Sizemore and Hannah Marshall and her husband Henry Marshall.
Ed was supported by the caring staff at Givens Health Center and Four Seasons Hospice. Ed and the family established the Ann Sizemore Memorial Scholarship in 2019 to provide support to early education students. Memorials may be made to the Scholarship through the Buncombe County Schools Foundation (https://foundation.buncombeschools.org/donate and designate the Ann Sizemore Memorial Scholarship).
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Asheville - Edwin Donald Sizemore passed away on May 28, 2020 at Givens Health Center. He was 83 years old, being born January 11, 1937.
Ed was the son of Guy Donald and Roberta Condrey Sizemore. He was a Henderson County native until attending Western Carolina University where he obtained degrees in education. He furthered his education earning an additional degree at Mars Hill College. In 1960 he married Ann Weir and they eventually settled in south Asheville, where they made their home for the remainder of their lives.
Ed was a lifelong educator in the public education system in Buncombe County. He was a teacher at Valley Springs; a principal at Venable Elementary and the Orthopedic School at Thoms Hospital; an Assistant Superintendent; and, the Testing Coordinator for Buncombe County. He was very proud of the success of the students he taught and encountered in the schools. Former students and co-workers routinely stopped Ed to thank him for his dedication as an educator. He and his father-in-law spent many years operating the game clock for basketball games at T.C. Roberson High School. Ed was also a strong supporter of community service, working with the Lions Club including serving several years as a District Governor. For years Ed and Ann also worked closely with youth programs at Skyland United Methodist Church taking groups on annual camping trips to Myrtle Beach.
Ed's wife, Ann Weir Sizemore, passed away in 2018. His parents Guy Donald and Roberta Condrey Sizemore and his brother Col. Robert Sizemore predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Gloria McGraw and her husband Calvin, his son Steven and his wife Jill, and his grandchildren Marshall Sizemore, Meredith Sizemore and Hannah Marshall and her husband Henry Marshall.
Ed was supported by the caring staff at Givens Health Center and Four Seasons Hospice. Ed and the family established the Ann Sizemore Memorial Scholarship in 2019 to provide support to early education students. Memorials may be made to the Scholarship through the Buncombe County Schools Foundation (https://foundation.buncombeschools.org/donate and designate the Ann Sizemore Memorial Scholarship).
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.