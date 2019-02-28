|
Edwin W. Whitaker
Asheville - Edwin W. Whitaker, 98, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Givens Highland Farms.
A native of Buncombe Co., Edwin was a son of the late C.E. Whitaker and Martha May Robinson Whitaker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Whitaker.
Mr. Whitaker proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked for Sayles Bleachery, retiring as a supervisor.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Penley Whitaker; son, Mike Whitaker and wife April; grandsons, Chuck and Brian Whitaker, of Salisbury; sister, Betty Shackelton and husband Bill of Asheville; brother, Max O. Whitaker of N. Augusta, SC; and also survived by 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
Ed and Mary were founding and charter members of Ecclesia Baptist, and their brothers and sisters at Ecclesia are honorary pall bearers along with their good friend Andy Wilkerson.
The funeral service for Mr. Whitaker will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Avenue. Rev. Aileen Mitchell Lawrimore and Mr. Jerry Dotson will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 28, 2019