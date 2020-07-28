Effie (Lee) Willis
Asheville - Effie (Lee) Willis of 200 Tunnel Road, Asheville, left to be with the Lord on her 86th birthday, Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother whose greatest pleasure in life came from taking care of and being with her family. She cared for us with a loving heart and gentle hand and will be forever in our hearts.
She was born in North Carolina to the late Everette and Bessie Goldsmith. She met and married the late Clifford H. Atchley, Jr. of Sevierville, TN, where she resided until 1973.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra (Fabian) Jones and son in-law, Jim Jones of Anderson, SC. She also leaves behind a grandson, Kenneth Shane Lear, his wife Shelby, and two great grandchildren, Avery and Asa Lear, all of Anderson, SC. She is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Goldsmith and Charles (Bud) Barnett of Marshall, NC and David Barnett of Illinois. She was predeceased by her brother, James Barnett and has remained close to his wife, Linda Barnett of Illinois. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Madison Funeral Service with interment to follow at the Goldsmith Family Cemetery at 4:00 p.m.
