Elaine B. Puig

Elaine B. Puig

Asheville - Elaine B. Puig, 93, passed away March 6, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to John & Isabel Bechtel. She worked for many years as Secretary to the President of Lewis & Gilman Ad Agency. Married to Joseph Puig, who predeceased her. Her life was dedicated to her family, a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Survivors include her children, Robert (Tina), Carole McCarthy (Jack), Richard (Judy) and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Flat Rock, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
