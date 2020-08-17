Elaine H. Cannon
Canton - Canton - Elaine Hayes Cannon, 82, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Silver Bluff Nursing Home.
Elaine was a native of Buncombe County but had made her residence in Tennessee for most of her life. She had on lived in Haywood County for the past four years. She was a daughter of the late Harold Manson and Rena Marjorie Passmore Hayes. Elaine worked at Norman Construction as a bookkeeper and retired after 25 years of service.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra Forrester of Stokes on Trent, United Kingdom; one son, John William Lowe, Jr. (Sara) of Hendersonville; and one sister, Carole Talman of Canton.
At Elaine's request, no formal services will be held.
The care of Mrs. Cannon has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com