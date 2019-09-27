|
Elba Crain
Cherokee - Elba Parker Crain passed away at her home in Cherokee, NC September 24 2019. She was born to Ben
and Flora Lambert Parker in 1934 at Cherokee NC. She owned and operated Eljawa Campground for 48
She loved her family and the many friends she made in her business.
Elba is survived by her daughter Janie and favorite son in law Jim English of Bryson City. Grandchild, Kelly English Douglass and husband John; great grandsons, John and James who were the light of her life. Brothers
Carroll, Don and Tom Parker all of Cherokee. Her step daughters; Jolene Mathis, Susan Childers and Shelda Cooper.
Foster children; Blain Parker and Jessie Joe Terrazas and a special friend of the home Lester
Many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her son Charles Kenneth (Dude) Underwood. Step daughter Hilda
Husbands; Kelly Underwood and Wade Crain. Sisters; Hilma, Jeanette, Kathleen and
Christine. Brothers; Edgar, Claude, Jerome and Gerard.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday Sept 28 at 3:00 pm at the Tow String Baptist Church in Cherokee
Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 pm till the Service begins. Burial will follow at the Tow
String Community Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019