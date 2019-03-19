Elbert Marion "Butch" Burnette, Jr.



Asheville - Elbert Marion "Butch" Burnette Jr., age 77, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born on October 28, 1941 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Elbert Marion Sr. and Katie Ada Brown Burnette. Elbert attended Oakley School, worked as a carpenter for Price Construction Company and also worked at Angelo's in Fairview. He attended Rose Hill Baptist Church in Asheville, loved bluegrass music and was a regular at the Swannanoa Bluegrass shows. Along with his parents, Elbert was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Baldwin. He is survived by his brothers, Ernest O. Burnette (Doris) of Marshall; J. W. Burnette (Lucille) of Sanford; two nieces; and seven nephews.



There will be a graveside service at 2pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Gashes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Asheville. The Rev. Chester Owenby will be officiating.