Elder Pastor Samuel Gene Woods
Elder Pastor Samuel Gene Woods, 79, Pastor of God's Promise Christian Fellowship Church, gained his wings and was called to glory on April 11, 2020.
Elder Woods leaves to cherish his memory and love, his wife of 60 years, Verleana R. Woods; children, Nathan Woods, Ervin Woods, Teresa Woods Chiles and Angela Woods; grandchildren, NaToya Henson, Alena Daniels Gregory, Ciera Woods, Courtnee Chiles, Victor Chiles, Jr, Armonia Woods, Nathan Woods, Jr., and Mercedes Woods; great-grandchildren, Dasiah Henson, Trinity Henson, Reagan Gregory, Alexander Harper, Mason Gregory and other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service in compliance with the Buncombe County Declaration of a Local State of Emergency which will only allow 10 individuals in the facility at a time. A private family service will begin at 3:00 PM in the chapel.
Acknowledgements may be received at rayfuneralcremation.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020