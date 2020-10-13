Eleanor (Ellie) Loder Jenkins



Bat Cave - Eleanor (Ellie) Loder Jenkins, age 64, passed October 9 with her devoted husband Paul, 2 sons, and brother at her side. Born October 27, 1955 to George William Loder, Sr. and Dolores (Trzaska) Loder in Woodbury, NJ., Ellie spent most of her life in Florida and Western North Carolina.



Ellie was a founding partner of The Original Crabby Bill's Seafood on Indian Rocks Beach and substantial in it's development as an iconic Tampa Bay restaurant.



She loved serving her community through the Edneyville Community Lions Club playing bingo and taking her son Jakey to Wrestling shows every week.



Ellie's greatest joy in life came from family, immediate and extended. Ellie and Paul celebrated their 46th anniversary October 5th.



Preceded in death by Mother Dolores, Father Bill, Sister Cookie, Brother George, Brother John.



Survived by Husband Paul, Son Paul Jr (Becky), Son Jakey Jenkins, Grandson Jacob, Granddaughter Harper, brother Matt Loder (Maria), Aunt Evelyn Trzaska, Aunt Rita Peterson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and outlaws.









