Eleanor "Cameron" Meehan
Asheville - Eleanor "Cameron" Meehan, 92, of Buncombe County died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Miss Meehan was a native of Buncombe County and was the daughter of the late Annie Ward and Richard Brinsley Meehan. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Geddert.
Miss Meehan graduated from St. Genevieve of the Pines and retired from the VA Medical Center after thirty years of service. In her retirement, she was a regular walker at the Asheville Mall. She enjoyed sewing, doing a variety of crafts and staying involved in the lives of her nieces and nephew. Miss Meehan was a lifetime member of the Basilica of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she did volunteer work for many years.
Miss Meehan is survived by her sister, Patricia Meehan Bennett; her brother, Richard B. Meehan and his wife, Jane; nieces, Kathy Lewis, Terry Fortune, Joan Freeborn, Ann Stanfield, Mary Morrow, Tricia Summitt, Betty Abshire, Laurie Wolf and Debbie Cage and one nephew, Rickie Meehan.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Asheville. Burial will follow at Lewis Memorial Park.
An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019