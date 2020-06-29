Eleanor (Sis) Rose Field Hedden



Eleanor (Sis) Rose Field Hedden died June 27, 2020 in Bethesda MD, after a long illness. Born to Eleanor Brown and Francis E. Field in 1931, she was raised in Asheville, educated at Asheville Country Day School, Salem Academy and Smith College. She and John O. Hedden married in 1957, lived in Washington DC, and had three children; they and seven grandchildren survive her. Also surviving are her sister, Ann Fuller Field Coxe of Asheville, sister-in-law Emmie S. Field of Asheville, sister-in-law Martha M. Field of Newport News VA, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur J. Field and Vance B. Field. Sis served on boards of many DC institutions, most notably the Corcoran Gallery of Art. She was an accomplished watercolorist and arranged flowers at Washington National Cathedral.









