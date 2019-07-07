|
Eleanor Zitin
Asheville - Eleanor Zitin, 96, passed away in her apartment in Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community on June 27th. She lived an active life in Philadelphia till 1990, and then in Asheville until she was no longer able. She grew up in Chester, PA, and at 16 went first to Penn State and then graduated Cum Laude from Beaver College, now Arcadia, in social work. She was a high-performing student throughout her formal education. She began her career as a social worker, soon moving to and staying with teaching English then history in middle and high school. Married to Samuel Zitin for 59 years until his passing in 2003, she is survived by three children: Nura (Wadude), Sarah (Adrienne) and Stuart (Maureen) and loving nieces and nephews. Her 4 grandchildren: Claire Sahra (Ibrahim), Kamela, Rachel, Ari, and 1 great-grandson, Isaac, were a source of ongoing joy, as was her extensive international travel and avid reading. In addition to her extensive social life, she was politically active and volunteered for many progressive campaigns, working for peace and social justice throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Pauline and Hyman Stein, and her brothers Norris and Harold Stein. Her family and friends, who enjoyed her cunning wit, her generous heart, and her loving presence until the very end, will miss her dearly. The memorial service will be at 10am on Friday, July 19th in the Healthcare Chapel at Deerfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Manna Food Bank or the ACLU.
