Eleen Farmer
Canton - Canton, Eleen Louise Pressley Farmer, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
The care of Mrs. Farmer has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com