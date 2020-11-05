1/
Eleen Farmer
1928 - 2020
Eleen Farmer

Canton - Canton, Eleen Louise Pressley Farmer, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

The care of Mrs. Farmer has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
