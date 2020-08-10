1/
Elizabeth Ann Blackledge Mock
Elizabeth Ann Blackledge Mock

Asheville - Elizabeth Ann Blackledge Mock of Asheville, North Carolina, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was sixty-three, born December 16, 1956, in Albany, Georgia.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Thomas Mock; and by her sisters, Rebecca B. George of Marshall, North Carolina, and Autumn Thompson of Loudon, Tennessee.

Due to COVID - 19, memorials will be held at a later date. For now, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
