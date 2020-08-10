Elizabeth Ann Blackledge Mock
Asheville - Elizabeth Ann Blackledge Mock of Asheville, North Carolina, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was sixty-three, born December 16, 1956, in Albany, Georgia.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Thomas Mock; and by her sisters, Rebecca B. George of Marshall, North Carolina, and Autumn Thompson of Loudon, Tennessee.
Due to COVID - 19, memorials will be held at a later date. For now, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.