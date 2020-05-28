|
|
Elizabeth Ann Duncan
Arden - Elizabeth Ann Tomberlin Duncan, 82 of Arden went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020. Born on June 12, 1937 in Asheville, she was preceeded in death by her parents Elizabeth Moorhead Tomberlin and Grover Grant Tomberlin of Asheville; brother, Alfred Reynolds of Asheville and sister, Louise Reynolds Harmon of Atlanta, Ga.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elden Duncan. They were married on May 26, 1957. Elizabeth was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother foremost. She is lovingly remembered by her 4 children and their spouses; Vikki Duncan Bailey (Mike), Gaye Duncan Walker (Bob), Ray Elden Duncan (Karen) and Veneshia Duncan Ridout (Glen); 8 grandchildren: Jonathan and Timothy Bailey (Claire), Graham Duncan, Duncan Walker and Jennings, Lucy, Charlie and Willow Ridout, 3 great grandchildren; Ella Bailey, Oliver and Beatrix Bailey as well as several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth and her parents were charter members of Arden Baptist Church (now Arden First Baptist). She was the longest survivor of the original members. She was a graduate of Valley Springs High School, Class of 1956. Elizabeth had a beautiful singing voice and was a piano teacher for many years. She loved music, cooking, homemaking and all kinds of food, especially Mexican. But her greatest joys in life came from spending time with family.
A private graveside service will be held in Burnsville, NC.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care and compassion shown to Elizabeth and her family during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Four Seasons at: https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/ Or, Arden First Baptist Church at: https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/Arde3839727, "Nehemiah fund."
Her care has been placed with Groce Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Arden.
An online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at https://www.grocefuneralhome.com/obits/
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020