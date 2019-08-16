|
Elizabeth Ann Sexton Taylor
Candler - Elizabeth Ann Sexton Taylor, 75, of Candler, passed away on August 7, 2019, at Carolina Pines in Asheville. A native of Candler, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Hugh and Geneva Rose Payne Sexton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Howard Taylor, grandson William Scott Fullbright and brothers Kenneth Hugh Sexton and Kenny Sexton.
She was one in a million. An excellent baker, she loved baking cakes, pies and candy, especially a red-velvet cake for her brother. She loved her daughter, Pam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and is now reunited with her husband of 50 years, George.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Danner of Candler; grandchildren Robert Seth Fullbright (Kayson), Katrina Lynette Fullbright and Randall Scott Buffington (Kyrsten Schneider); great-grandchildren Brayden Seth Fullbright, Mya Paige Fullbright, Tanner Levi Fullbright and Ava Rose Buffington; and her brother Jerry Sexton (Phyllis).
Inurnment services for both Elizabeth and George Taylor will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Candler, North Carolina with Rev. Jackie Collins officiating.
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019