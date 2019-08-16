Services
Inurnment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Candler, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Sexton Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Sexton Taylor Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Sexton Taylor

Candler - Elizabeth Ann Sexton Taylor, 75, of Candler, passed away on August 7, 2019, at Carolina Pines in Asheville. A native of Candler, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Hugh and Geneva Rose Payne Sexton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Howard Taylor, grandson William Scott Fullbright and brothers Kenneth Hugh Sexton and Kenny Sexton.

She was one in a million. An excellent baker, she loved baking cakes, pies and candy, especially a red-velvet cake for her brother. She loved her daughter, Pam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and is now reunited with her husband of 50 years, George.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Danner of Candler; grandchildren Robert Seth Fullbright (Kayson), Katrina Lynette Fullbright and Randall Scott Buffington (Kyrsten Schneider); great-grandchildren Brayden Seth Fullbright, Mya Paige Fullbright, Tanner Levi Fullbright and Ava Rose Buffington; and her brother Jerry Sexton (Phyllis).

Inurnment services for both Elizabeth and George Taylor will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Candler, North Carolina with Rev. Jackie Collins officiating.

Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.