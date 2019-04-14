|
Elizabeth Bryson Jordan
Hendersonville - Hendersonville native, proud "Bearcat" graduating class of 1970, a true Southern Belle, a shining example of the good in all people, and a very real gift from God only scratches the surface in describing Elizabeth "Biffy" Bryson Jordan who passed away March 30, 2019. She could break the hardest known substance with her smile and only the size of her heart was larger. Our world will always be a kinder place because she shared it with us.
After high school, Biffy graduated from Watts School of X-ray Technology in Durham, NC. She began her career as an X-ray Technician and later became an ultra-sonographer instructor at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. She served as the first president of the NC Ultrasound Society. While working for a cardiologist in Asheville, declining health led to her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed becoming a full time mother and wife. She volunteered at Fletcher Elementary and as an assistant scout leader with her daughter's troop. She was a proud and devoted dance mom.
Biffy lost her battle of twenty years, her resistance fierce but cheerful and always with a smile. Now she is made new again in the arms of God. She now begins her travels with heavenly wings replacing a VW bug and close friends. No earthquakes will interrupt a honeymoon dinner in Mexico. Nor will she need to ride a roller coaster with strangers because her husband wouldn't (but really no one was a stranger to Biffy). Her love of chocolate, lots and lots of chocolate, flows forever.
Biffy now lives with her parents, Harry and Lou-Lou Few Bryson; Uncles Charles and Samuel; Great Aunt Angel; Aunt Teal; and a heavenly host of guardian angels. Those left behind to cherish her existence are her husband, Rusty; daughter, Amanda (the apple of her eye); her sister, Jude; niece, Jenna; nephew, Caelon; cousins, George, Dinky, Jimmy and Bobby Wilkins, and innumerable friends, especially her BFF Harriet.
Her family sends a special thank you to all the medical professionals who truly cared for and provided comfort to her. To the kind, loving, and patient home care givers who stayed with her to the end, you are proof that angels are amongst us! Thank you forever, Lori, Robin, Cindee, Nancy, Donna B., Judy, and Melitta. Sincere thanks also go to Pardee Home Healthcare nurses Jane, Kim, and Ann.
Dear Biffy, "Tis better to have loved and lost"; however, We will always Love You!
Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Fletcher United Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Sherrill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Mrs. Jordan's memory to one of the following: NAF - National Ataxia Foundation, https://ataxia.org/donate, which is dedicated to improving the lives of persons affected by Ataxia through support, education and research; Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, phone 864-271-3444; Hendersonville High School Scholarship Fund, 1 Bearcat Blvd, Hendersonville, NC 28791, phone 828-697-4802; or the NC Ultrasound Society Foundation, 4617 Gramelyn Walk, Raleigh, NC 27612, phone 910-550-9025.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019