Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Elizabeth (Bettye) Cayton


1935 - 2020
Elizabeth (Bettye) Cayton Obituary
Elizabeth (Bettye) Cayton

Canton - Canton - Ora Elizabeth "Betty" Gunn Cayton, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

Bettye was a native of Greenbrier, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ernestine Dorris Gunn, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Leo Cayton, who died in 2008; a son, Leo Bruce Cayton; one brother, Walter Anderson "Buzz" Gunn, Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Rossi-Cayton. Bettye was a member of the First Baptist Church of Canton. She worked at Haywood Regional Medical Center for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse and was a liaison between Haywood County Hospital and Haywood County Rescue Squad.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Cayton Hartsell and husband, Michael; two sons, John Anderson Cayton and James Leonard Cayton; daughter-in-law, Elza G. Cayton; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Gunn of Crossville, Tennessee; two granddaughters; three grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and three great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Court Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Canton, 74 Academy Street, Canton, NC 28716 or to the Haywood County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1275, Canton, NC 28716.

The care of Mrs. Cayton has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020
