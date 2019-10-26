|
|
Elizabeth Chambers
Marshall - Elizabeth Penland Chambers, 83, of Marshall NC, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville NC.
Elizabeth (Liz) was born in Yancey County NC to the late James Lee Penland of Celo and Ruby Kate Autrey of Pensacola.
Elizabeth was married in the summer of 1955 to her high school sweetheart Robert L Chambers (Bobby) of Woodfin NC. Together, they traveled the world, raised a family and enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Mary Lucy Martin.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Robert L Chambers, their 5 children: Kaye Bunner, Tami (Billy) Parker, Lisa (Alan) Wyatt, Glenda (Mike) David, Robert (Angie) Chambers; 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was a devoted Air Force wife and loving mother, an award-winning teacher in Madison County, a scholar, an artist, a seamstress, an avid gardener, and so much more to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
A private celebration of life was held at her daughter's home in Marshall NC for family members.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019