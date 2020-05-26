|
Elizabeth Dawn "Betty" Moderno
Weaverville - Elizabeth Dawn (Betty) Moderno, age 65, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Born in Bayside, New York, on February 2, 1955, Betty nourished people with love, affection and her cheerful personality.
Preceding her in death were parents James Harold and Dawn Martha Childress. Betty grew up in N. Merrick, NY and was the oldest of five children. She attended Calhoun HS and graduated in 1973. She worked at Chubb Insurance Co and relocated to Asheville, NC and married Larry Moderno. Their son, Michael, was born in 1996.
Left to honor Betty is son Michael Lawrence Moderno; husband Larry Moderno; sister, Karyn Schulte; and brothers Tim Childress, Bruce Childress, Gary Childress and Robert Walker.
Betty will be remembered as a loving mother and wife, a caring, compassionate sibling and cousin, a kind and sweet friend. She was an avid reader, a recent gardener with a passion for eggplants, a huge fan of the a cappella group "Home Free". She loved family reunions and dubbed herself on Facebook 'a cheese-lover'.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 in the chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, NC 28787.
The Moderno and Childress family extends gratitude to the staff at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center in Asheville for their attentiveness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Betty's name to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or make a memorial gift online at www.PHAssociation.org.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Moderno's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020