West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Elizabeth Hicks "Lizzie" Massey


1925 - 2019
Elizabeth Hicks "Lizzie" Massey Obituary
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hicks Massey

Barnardsville - Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hicks Massey, age 93, of Barnardsville, died Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Mrs. Massey was born October 13, 1925 in Buncombe County to the late Wash and Pearl Anderson Hicks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Massey who died in 2003; her daughter, Dorothy Hicks; and two brothers, Alonzo and Oscar Hicks.

Surviving are her granddaughter, Pearl Elizabeth Peterson and husband Dan; and four great granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth, Abigail Massey, Emily Nicole and Alexis Marie Peterson.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Larry Coates will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Massey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 20, 2019
