Elizabeth Joan Baricev Cribbs
Asheville - Elizabeth Joan Baricev Cribbs, age 76, passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 due to congestive heart failure in Asheville, NC. She was born August 7, 1943 in Biloxi, MS to Peter and Jane Brown Baricev. Having grown up mainly in Hattiesburg, MS, Beth attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she majored in Communications and worked in radio before moving to New Orleans. She worked at Camus and Associates, Michoud - NASA Assembly Facility, Getty Oil, and Texaco before taking early retirement. Beth loved to work with and help people. She returned to school full time to earn a B.A. in Substance Abuse from Southern University in New Orleans, which led to her providing services to individuals from challenging settings in New Orleans.
Beth met Myrt Eugene (Bo) Cribbs, Jr. while working at Getty Oil and they were married at Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, LA in 1983. The festivities included a New Orleans Dixieland Jazz Band and an afternoon wedding under the magnificent oak trees. Beth was always actively involved in church activities, most recently at Grace Presbyterian Church in Houston, TX and Grace Community Church in Marion, NC.
Beth had a creative soul and enjoyed needlework, sewing, knitting, quilting, interior design, photography, and painting. Her life was enriched by many close friends at home and abroad, having lived as an adult in New Orleans and Mandeville, LA, Houston and The Woodlands, TX and two years in Kuwait. Beth helped design her dream home in the mountains of North Carolina where she and Bo have lived a relaxed lifestyle since 2015.
Beth is survived by her husband Bo; her brother Peter (Galina) Baricev of River Ridge, LA; her children, Stephen (Melinda) Alison, Jr. of Austin, TX and Courtney (Chris) Davis of Katy, TX; and her grandsons, Stephen "Trip" Alison III and Westley Alison.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Beth will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Beam Funeral Service in Marion with Pastor Jerry Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
An additional celebration of Beth's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane in Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial to Mrs. Cribbs's memory are asked to consider donations to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or by visiting .
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Cribbs family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website: www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by calling 828-559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020