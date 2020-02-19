|
Elizabeth June Israel Wild
Chicago - Elizabeth "Lib" June Israel Wild, age 90, left our world peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10th, 2020, comfortably at home in Chicago, IL with her loving daughter Linda, granddaughter Amanda, her husband Tim and adoring dog Murphy by her side during her final days.
Elizabeth was born on June 1, 1929 in Asheville, NC, daughter of Hollis and Bessie Israel. She worked in a local factory and was a dedicated mother of four children.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Linda Bailey; son, Randy Wild; sister, Eloise Freeman and 8 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Nikki, Kathleen, Christina, Amanda, Aaron, Meghan, and Priscilla. She is preceded in death by her husband Collis; sons, Ricky and Gary; grandson Adam; and sisters, Wanda, Glovine, Emma Jean, Mamie Sue and Evelyn.
Friends and Family are welcome to visit at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue Weaverville, between 6:00-8:00pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020; Pastor Jerry Wood will celebrate Elizabeth's life with a memorial service at 7:00pm during this time.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Clark Cemetery in Del Rio (Newport), TN, with Reverend Nancy Wild Self officiating. Family and Friends planning to attend the internment service should meet and depart together at 1:30pm from the Citgo Station in Hartford, TN, I-40 Exit #447, as GPS service is not reliable to the cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, Elizabeth's favorite color was pink.
Condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Wild's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020