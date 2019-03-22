|
|
Elizabeth (Buffy) Koppelman White
Asheville - Elizabeth (Buffy) Koppelman White (70) died Monday, March 18 and left all pain and suffering forever. She now awaits our arrival in Heaven in the embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Buffy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stephen, and a son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Hannah White of Burlington, NC, and a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Charlie Clark of Murfreesboro, TN. Buffy's Mom is still living, Ms. Nannie Kopper (96) of Baltimore, MD. Buffy is also survived by two brothers, Larry Koppelman (Sandy Hollingsworth) and Mitch Koppelman (Jo Greenwood) and by two sisters, Lucy Saunders (Philip Saunders) and Grace Drown.
Buffy and Steve had a long and varied career that included farming in Asheville, NC, and 20 years of missionary service in Bolivia and Brazil with South American Mission. Buffy was a social worker, editor, librarian, and teacher. The Whites most recently served at Woodside Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, VA. A Memorial Service will be held at Riceville Valley Community Church, 2342 Riceville Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 on Saturday, March 23rd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to South America Mission, 1021 Maxwell Mill Rd, Suite B, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Thank you.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 22, 2019