Services
Western Carolina Mortuary Service Llc
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 254-4880
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Riceville Valley Community Church
2342 Riceville Rd
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Koppelman (Buffy) White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Koppelman (Buffy) White Obituary
Elizabeth (Buffy) Koppelman White

Asheville - Elizabeth (Buffy) Koppelman White (70) died Monday, March 18 and left all pain and suffering forever. She now awaits our arrival in Heaven in the embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Buffy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stephen, and a son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Hannah White of Burlington, NC, and a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Charlie Clark of Murfreesboro, TN. Buffy's Mom is still living, Ms. Nannie Kopper (96) of Baltimore, MD. Buffy is also survived by two brothers, Larry Koppelman (Sandy Hollingsworth) and Mitch Koppelman (Jo Greenwood) and by two sisters, Lucy Saunders (Philip Saunders) and Grace Drown.

Buffy and Steve had a long and varied career that included farming in Asheville, NC, and 20 years of missionary service in Bolivia and Brazil with South American Mission. Buffy was a social worker, editor, librarian, and teacher. The Whites most recently served at Woodside Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, VA. A Memorial Service will be held at Riceville Valley Community Church, 2342 Riceville Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 on Saturday, March 23rd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to South America Mission, 1021 Maxwell Mill Rd, Suite B, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Thank you.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now