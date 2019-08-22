Services
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
Elizabeth "Liz" Martin

Elizabeth "Liz" Martin Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Martin

Alexander - Elizabeth Ryan Martin, 27, of Alexander, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Liz enjoyed vocational work at the Mountain Opportunity Center in Marshall and attended Oak Ridge Baptist Church and Middle Laurel Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her loving father, Brian Edward Martin and grandfather, Gaston Gunter.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Rebecca Martin (Bryan Tosun); step mother, Shelli Martin; sister, Brianna Dawn Martin (Dustin Collins); nephew, William Collins; uncle, Darrell Martin; grandparents, Jack and Glenda Martin, and Gladys Gunter (Larry Monday); as well as countless other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Madison Funeral Services with Reverend Larry Sprouse officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 23rd at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 22, 2019
