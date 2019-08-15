|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Mitchell Hendrix
Lowcap, NC - Elizabeth (Betty) Mitchell Hendrix. age 89, received from her Lord and Savior her bright and shiny crown on August 10, 2019 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital surrounding by her loving family. Mrs. Hendrix was born November 26, 1929 to the late Mamie Wilson Mitchell and John Lee Mitchell. Also preceding her in death was one brother John L. (Jim) Mitchell, and a special friend Ella Francis Buckner. Betty resided most of her life in Buncombe County, NC and the last 21 years in Lowgap, NC. Betty loved her Lord and was faithful to the end.
Betty was a well-known Western North Carolina Artisan specializing in sewing, painting, doll professional extraordinaire, and many other crafting areas. Her early career as a seamstress led her to owning and managing her own cloth shop, then as a custom-made drapery fabricator that at one time employed 4 full time seamstresses, fashioning window treatments for many of the fine homes in WNC. She then discovered the world of ceramics and porcelain art and built and managed one of the largest Ceramics Studios in WNC. From the 1970's forward her interests focused on dolls. She collected fine rare antique dolls, building an extravagant collection. She became a Master in the doll world, repairing and restoring dolls in her newly formed Doll Hospital. She also created porcelain reproduction dolls specializing in Portrait Dolls where she would be commissioned to create a life-like doll of a person using a photograph as her guide. Mrs. Hendrix was instrumental in the formation of the Land of Sky Doll Club. Mrs. Hendrix also taught classes for Asheville-Buncombe Technical College for 20 years, teaching Drapery Fabrication, Ceramics, Porcelain and Art. She was a passionate hobbyist focusing in landscape and architectural paintings, at one time proudly studying under Bob Ross. She also adored all types of needlework, baking, cooking, knitting and quilting.
Left to Cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 72 years, Robert (Bob) Hendrix, her 3 children, Wanda Stewart and husband Clyde, Robert Mitchell Hendrix and Fiancée Marti Clark-Clonts and Elizabeth Lauchner and husband Matt all of Lowgap. Seven grandchildren Kati Stewart-Riggs, Cory Stewart, April Hark, Mitchell Hendrix, Jr., Joshua Hendrix, Andrea Thorpe, Cody Thorpe and a special grandson-in-law Dickie Riggs. Also 5 great grandchildren, Kassidy and Alek Riggs, Lucian and Josephine Reneau, and Samantha Hark, 2 nephews John Mitchell and Joseph Mitchell of Augusta, GA. Betty was truly a wonderful loving and generous wife, mother and friend. She was a loving asset to her community and will be sorely missed.
In keeping with Betty's wishes there will be no visitation or memorial service. A graveside service for family will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
It was also her wish that no flowers are necessary, instead, if you wish make a donation in her memory to .
Mrs. Hendrix was entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences may be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 15, 2019