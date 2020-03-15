|
Elizabeth O'Shea Pritchard
Asheville - Elizabeth O'Shea Pritchard, devoted wife of Philip Howard Pritchard, passed on to a better world on Leap Year Day, February 29, 2020 in Asheville, NC.
Liz was born to Leo Vincent O'Shea and Alice Florence Gibbons O'Shea, almost in a movie theater, on September 18, 1934 in Cortland, NY as their third and youngest child.
As part of a large Irish-American family, [her grandfather and her grandfather's cousin, James Cardinal Gibbons emigrated from County Mayo, Ireland], Liz loved telling friends she was one of twenty-nine first cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, William O'Shea, her sister, Mary Williams, her three-month-old nephew, David Brian Williams, and special niece-in-law, Mona Williams.
She is survived by her husband Phil, nieces Kate McCabe (John); Sharon Lang (David) , Allison Sawyer (Ralph), and nephew, Martin Williams. She is also survived by nine great nieces and nephews and two great-great nephews.
Liz earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees of Science in Education at the Buffalo State University complex on an Elks Foundation scholarship. She subsequently worked in the field of education for forty years. Her pursuits in this sphere earned her a listing in Who's Who of American Women. She also lived a life of service, in other activities, to the people in the many communities where she lived.
Subsequent to college Liz taught physically and mentally challenged children at public schools in Rochester, NY and Locust Valley on the North shore of Long Island. Her students included those who faced orthopedic, mental, emotional and autistic challenges.
Ten years after graduation, she returned to Buffalo State College, as an Associate Professor of Special Education, where she became a tenured professor. She taught there until one day a dashing gentleman appeared as a consultant to the college. That man became her husband whom she described as the "the love of her life." They married on November 17, 1972. She claimed "that's when the party started."
Liz and Phil then ventured to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands where both taught school and Liz initiated the first special education program in the Virgin Islands. In a career shift they became managers of a beach front resort. Then they relocated to Hammondsport, NY, in the heart of the New York State Finger Lakes Wine Country, where they owned and operated a Finger Lakes crafts and organic food store, Liz taught kindergarten and elementary school and they ran a bed and breakfast. From there, they moved to Rochester, NY where Liz worked at the Mary Cariola Children's Center for disabled children and as an adjunct professor at Nazareth College.
Their next venture took them to West Palm Beach, FL, where Liz worked in the county autism program, for which she was hired in a pre employment interview. In one semester she completely rehabilitated a young autistic boy previously deemed incorrigible. She then became a consultant for the entire county of Palm Beach as well as the supervisor for student Special Education teachers as an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University.
Liz and Phil "retired" to Asheville in 1999 where she served the community by volunteering at the United Way, the Career Center and the Center for Creative Retirement at the University of North Carolina Asheville, was an active member of the Democratic Party, joined the Catholic Daughters of America, became a part time librarian at the law firm of Patla, Straus, Robinson & Moore and served over 3,800 volunteer hours at the Mission-Saint Joseph Hospital complex.
As a final request, Liz asked that her profound gratitude be conveyed to the doctors, nurses and the health care staff at Mission Memorial Hospital and the Messino Cancer Center for the kindness, sensitivity, and love they gave her during her final illness.
It is requested that any donations in memory of her loving spirit be given to social justice or environmental/conservation charities of the donors' choice, in Elizabeth's name.
Unfortunately, due to current restrictions on gatherings of crowds as a result of the coronavirus, it is not possible to schedule a memorial service for Elizabeth at this time. Announcements will follow when that can take place.
