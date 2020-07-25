1/1
Elizabeth P. "Lib" Roberts
1932 - 2020
Alexander - ELizabeth Payne "Lib" Roberts, 87,passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

Mrs. Roberts was born September 28, 1932, in Madison County to the late Millard and Hattie Payne and she was married to the late Allen H. Roberts, who died in 2006.

She worked at Square D for 25 years and enjoyed many hobbies, including crochet, travel, gardening, and flea markets, especially with an eye toward antiques.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Roberts and husband Eddie Clark; son, Jeffery A. Roberts and partner Mitchell Hathaway; grandson Jason Whitaker and wife Jenny, and great-grandson Henry A. Whitaker.

A family graveside service will be held in the near future.

Memorials maybe made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family and the on-line obituary is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
