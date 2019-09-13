|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Posey
Asheville - Elizabeth "Betsy" Marie Posey, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 and entered into her glorious eternal heavenly home.
Betsy was born February 9, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Robert Erwin Posey, Sr. and the late Mary Elizabeth Porter Posey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Thomas and Charles Posey.
She had made her home in Buncombe County all of her life and received her education at St. Genevieve of the Pines in Asheville. Betsy was a free spirit and lived life her way and will be remembered as a strong and courageous person. She was gifted with a beautiful sense of humor and she loved and cared for numerous pets throughout her life including her most precious duck,"Jamie". Her faith was an important part of her life and she blessed and was blessed by so many of her church family at St. John's Episcopal Church in Asheville. We give thanks for the life of Elizabeth "Betsy" Marie Posey.
Betsy is survived by nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Asheville. The Reverend Joan Grant will be officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.
Memorials may be made in Betsy's memory to St. John's Episcopal Church in Asheville, 290 Old Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Posey family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019