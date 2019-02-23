Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity View
2533 Hendersonville Rd
Arden, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Trinity View
2533 Hendersonville Rd
Arden, NC
Arden - Elizabeth R. Fowler, 93, of Arden, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center, Asheville, NC.

Elizabeth "Lee" Fowler was born in Chicago, IL on February 17, 1926. She grew up in Oak Park, IL, moving to Glen Ellyn, IL, after marrying Philip L. Fowler in 1948. An alumna of Beloit College, she obtained advanced degrees during her career as a teacher of Latin, German, and History at St. Francis High School in Wheaton, IL. Following retirement, the Fowlers moved to Weaverville in 1988. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert F. and Leona B. Grobe, by her siblings David, Malcolm, and Edward Grobe, and by her husband, who died in 2007. From 2014, Elizabeth lived at Trinity View Retirement Community in Arden.

Surviving are her sister Barbara Fatout of Aurora, IL; daughters Barbara Thomson (James) of Toronto, Ontario, Carolyn Fowler (Jane) of Greenacres, FL, and Martha Kroesen (Chris) of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Hilary and Philip Kroesen (Kathryn), and great-grandchildren Kline and Coby Kroesen, all of FL.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 25 at 2:00 at Trinity View (2533 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC), with the Rev. Steven Ridenhour officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center, Asheville, NC, or to the Asheville Humane Society.

Condolences to the family can be made at ashe villeareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 23, 2019
