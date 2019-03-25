|
Elizabeth Sams
Mars Hill - Elizabeth "Lib" Howell Sams, 91, of 1014 Bailey Street, Mars Hill, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Arcemus Howell and Bonnie Renfro Howell. Mrs. Sams was born and grew up at Green Mountain in Yancey County and resided in Mars Hill for fifty-six years. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church, attended Lees McRae College, and retired from the Mars Hill University Library. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jacob A. "Fred" Sams, who died in June, 2015; brothers, Philip, Ward, Robert and Royce; and great-granddaughter, Lillith DeCarlo.
Lib is survived by three sons, Jack Sams of Barnardsville, Kevin Sams (Sheila) of Arkansas, Robert Sams (Patricia) of Mars Hill; one sister, Peggy Brinkley of Bakersville, NC as well as seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Dr. Rev. Tommy Justus will officiate. The burial will be held at 2:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Green Mountain following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. At other times the family will be at Mrs. Sams' home.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center for their loving care of Mrs. Sams.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 25, 2019